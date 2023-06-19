Microsoft discloses recent service disruptions

ALBAWABA - Microsoft announced on Friday that the disruptions that affected certain services of the company during some days earlier this month were the result of cyberattacks, but they stated that there is no evidence of access to or compromise of customer data.

In a blog post, the company stated, "Starting early June 2023, Microsoft identified an increase in traffic volume against some services that temporarily impacted availability." Microsoft initiated an investigation and began tracking Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) activity by the threat actor known as Storm-1359 after identifying the threat.

#Microsoft has officially confirmed that Layer 7 DDoS attacks caused disruptions in Azure, Outlook, and OneDrive services.



Microsoft did not immediately respond to Reuters' request regarding whether the company had identified the responsible party for the attack.

DDoS attacks operate by directing large volumes of internet traffic towards targeted servers in a relatively uncomplicated attempt to render them unreachable.

Microsoft's suite of programs, including Teams and Outlook within Microsoft 365, experienced an outage for over two hours for thousands of users on June 5th, with a brief recurrence the following morning. This marked the fourth such disruption for Microsoft within the year.