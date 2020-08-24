Microsoft to Establish New Data Center in Malaysia

The Johor state government today announced that global technology giant, Microsoft, is building a data center in Kulai district.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad said the construction of the center is now 40 percent complete, and the development would be able to stimulate the economic sector and provide job opportunities in the state, according to Malaysian News Agency (Bernama).

"The construction of the data center not only brings in specific investments, but it will also provide ample job opportunities.'

"It will also attract Microsoft network companies to come to Johor to invest here...that is the advantage of developing the data center,” he said during his speech at the launch of Johor Fights Against Dengue 2020 campaign.

The state government had also received enquiries from a Japanese technology company which has shown interest to build a data center in Johor, Hasni said

"Many parties have contacted the state government that want to explore new sectors for investment...this is because Johor is unique and has many potentials to be developed,” he said.

Hasni is hopeful the development of the data center would be able to make Johor as a truly successful state that implements the digitalization initiative as a result of the spillover benefits from this project.

"The people will also at a later time be able to use the available Internet fully and make Johor a state that succeeds in implementing the digitalization program,” he said.