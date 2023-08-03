Microsoft introduces spatial audio feature for Teams Video calls on computers

ALBAWABA - Microsoft has announced the launch of the Spatial Audio feature for its collaboration and communication platform, "Teams," on computer devices.

Microsoft had begun testing the Spatial Audio feature in Teams back in April before making it available to all users.

This feature addresses audio using specific filters and effects to simulate the physical nature of sound in the real world, making users feel as if they are part of the audio content.

One of the key benefits of Spatial Audio is that it gives users the ability to pinpoint the location and source of sound while listening to content.

In an official statement on their website, Microsoft stated that the new feature works by "aligning the sound's location for each participant with their represented video to make it easier to track speakers and better understand when multiple participants are speaking simultaneously, reducing meeting fatigue and cognitive load." Microsoft suggests using wired headphones or external stereo speakers for the best experience, and some wireless headphones, like certain models of Apple AirPods, Sony, Samsung, and others, can also benefit from this feature.

Users of the Microsoft Teams platform can take advantage of the Spatial Audio feature on computers running Windows or macOS by going to Settings, then clicking on Devices, and ensuring that the Spatial Audio option is activated.

Apple had previously added a similar feature to its video calling app, FaceTime, in 2021 with the release of macOS Monterey.