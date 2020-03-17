Microsoft Launches COVID-19 Tracker on Bing Search

Microsoft launched COVID-19 tracker on its Bing search engine to help raise awareness about the pandemic and identify impacted nations.

The tracker is available at www.bing.com/covid and provides a live map, total confirmed cases, and country-wise data.

If you click on a specific country, it shows specific data on confirmed cases, recovered cases, and fatal cases. In addition to the live data, the tracker also provides the latest news, videos, and related articles.

The data is sourced from multiple sources including the World Health Organisation (WHO), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).