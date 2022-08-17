Microsoft to Release Windows 11's New Update in September

American tech giant Microsoft has revealed its plans to release the next big Windows 11 update, version 22H2, on September 20.

According to The Verge, sources familiar with the company's plans tell that Microsoft will roll out Windows 11 22H2 through Windows Update on September 20th, a week after the company's regular Patch Tuesday fixes.

The release date for 22H2 was revealed recently by Windows Central. Microsoft has been testing Windows 11 22H2 for months, and it will include a number of new improvements, like app folders in the Start menu, drag and drop on the taskbar, and new touch gestures and animations.

The company is also adding a new Live Captions accessibility feature with 22H2, which is ideal for people who are deaf, hard of hearing, or anyone who wants to caption audio automatically, reported The Verge.

Similarly, a new Voice Access tool that allows people to control their PCs by using voice commands is part of 22H2.

The Task Manager is also being overhauled in Windows 11 22H2, with a new dark mode and a far better layout that includes a new command bar and an efficiency mode to limit apps from consuming resources.

Snap Layouts will also be greatly improved in 22H2, making it easier to drag an app to reveal all the layouts users can use to arrange apps.

Microsoft is also working on tabs for File Explorer, which will arrive a little later than September 20. Windows Central reported that another update for 22H2 is planned later this year that includes File Explorer tabs and a new Suggested Actions feature, as per The Verge.