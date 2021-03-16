  1. Home
  3. Microsoft Releases Fix Globally to Resolve Access Issues

Published March 16th, 2021 - 01:00 GMT
The issues could be affecting users worldwide and were also impacting other services, such as the Exchange Online email hosting platform, the company said. (Shutterstock)
The company expects the issues to ease within 60 minutes, it said in a tweet, Reuters reported.
Microsoft Corp said on Monday it was rolling out a fix worldwide to enable its services to recover after an update caused access issues for thousands of users, including those on workplace messaging app Teams.

The company expects the issues to ease within 60 minutes, it said in a tweet, Reuters reported.

More than 26,000 people had reported issues with Teams, while over 3,000 users posted about problems with Office 365, outage tracking website Downdetector.com showed.

The issues could be affecting users worldwide and were also impacting other services, such as the Exchange Online email hosting platform, the company said.

More than 2,300 people also reported problems with Microsoft’s Azure cloud computing services, Downdetector showed.

Downdetector only tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage might be affecting a larger number of users.

