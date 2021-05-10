Middle East Energy Demand to Annually Grow by 3.35 Percent

Demand for energy in the Mena region is set to grow by 3.35% per annum for the next 15 years in the region, as the population in the Mena region is estimated to grow by 20% to reach 581 million in 2030 and a further 24% by 2050 to hit 724 million, according to statista, a leader in market and consumer data.

This will be highlighted at the virtual Middle East Energy, which opens on May 17 virtually to run for four weeks.

The networking conference is set to facilitate the convergence of the global and regional energy ecosystem and connect energy professionals from far-reaching corners of the globe to gain a deeper understanding of the benefits of the interconnectivity of the energy system.

Claudia Konieczna, Exhibition Director, Middle East Energy, said: “In key regions such as the Middle East, where energy resources are imbalanced, increased integration of energy systems will increase broader market integration and drive sustainable development.

“As a truly international event, with 75% of visitor registrations from outside the UAE, representing 112 countries, Middle East Energy facilitates positive networking and partnership opportunities by bringing together the private sector with governments and utilities to boost regional integration.”

A recent example of the increased integration of energy supply is the acceleration of the move to create a Pan-Arab Electricity Market in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Aiming to revolutionise the electricity sector in the Middle East by increasing electricity trading from 2% to 40% by 2035,the integrated market also offers significant opportunities for renewables and private investment in the regional electricity supply.

Middle East Energy will take place with the Renewable & Clean Energy sector week, which will provide a platform to explore the strengthening momentum of the global transition to renewable energy. Particularly, as the International Energy Agency predicts that renewables are on track to set new records in 2021solar PV and wind are set to contribute two-thirds of renewables growth.

The Transmission & Distribution (T&D) sector takes place on 24 May in response to the enormous opportunities within the T&D industry. With post-Covid-19 recovery measures expected to drive a lasting shift in the global energy mix, reliable generation together with well-balanced T&D networks will be crucial in driving the economic recovery in the post-Covid-19 world.

With continuous power supply more important now than ever for mission-critical facilities such as hospitals, IT data centres, industrial and infrastructural units, and energy setups, the Critical & Backup Power sector week, which starts on May 31, will bring together the key players in the global backup power market to highlight progressive energy solutions.

The four-week conference series will conclude with Energy Consumption & Management from June 7, where the focus will be on the bourgeoning Mena smart lighting market, estimated to be worth over $2 billion by 2030, and helping to protect and maintain power supply and improve energy efficiency in the region.

“We anticipate that through our robust and detailed conference offering and our unrivalled networking opportunities, Middle East Energy online will act as a catalyst in helping the Mena region achieve its energy goals. As we gear up for the return of the event for the 46th year in just a few days, we look forward to showcasing the enormous opportunities of an industry that has stood resilient throughout these challenging economic times,” concluded Konieczna.

A host of exhibitors have been confirmed for the virtual showcase, they include Perkins, Lucy Electric, EnstoNovexia, Clenergy, Koncar, Cummins Ltd, as well as the Korea Electrical Manufacturers Cooperative pavilion.