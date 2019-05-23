In the Midst of Its Trade War With US, China Strengthens Its Ties With Saudi Arabia

Chinese Ambassador Chen Weiqing said his country’s Belt and Road Initiative is consistent with the Saudi Vision 2030 reform plan, and he praised communication between the two countries.

“China and the Kingdom are among the leading forces of dialogue among civilizations,” Chen said during an iftar at his home.

“We join our two countries in promoting security and stability in the region, and the whole world, through dialogue among civilizations. We strive for the integrated aspiration of mankind.”

Chen, who was appointed ambassador to Saudi Arabia This month, said: “Cooperation between China and the Kingdom enjoys the characteristics of strategy, harmony and mutual benefit.”

The Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation was held in Beijing last month, and a Saudi delegation attended.

It was a chance for countries to pitch for investment in a massive infrastructure project aimed at connecting China with the rest of the world.

“Saudi Arabia has applied economic and social reforms over the past few years, and has made significant progress toward achieving its goals,” Chen said.

Read More

Iran Wants in on China's Belt and Road Initiative