'Ministry of Happiness' in Egypt: Rumor or Fact?

According to Al Masry Al Youm, government sources have denied rumors regarding the establishment of a “Ministry of Happiness” in Egypt.





A few days ago, the head of the government’s Complaints Commission, Dr Tarek Al Rifai, announced in a televised interview with Sada El Balad that Egypt is collaborating with the UAE to recreate their previous experience with a happiness ministry.



This collaboration was originally intended to improve the quality of lives in Egypt by boosting the economy and decreasing unemployment. It was to entail creating a system that seeks to improve public services by enhancing communication between citizens and the state.

However, rumors went viral on social media as people misinterpreted what Al Rifai said. They thought that a ministry of happiness would soon be established in Egypt in the same light as the UAE’s.

In 2016, the UAE established the ministry with the aim of raising happiness rates among Emirati citizens to make it among the top five happiest countries in the world by 2021.

By Ayten Talaa