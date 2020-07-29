  1. Home
Mitsubishi Motors to Invest Over $75 Million in Electric Car Plant

July 29th, 2020
MMC is considering development of new electric Kei-car jointly with Nissan Motor. (Shutterstock)

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) today announced that it will invest for production of new electric Kei-cars at Mizushima Plant in Kurashiki city, Okayama Prefecture starting from August 2020.

This investment will be approximately JPY 8 billion ($75.87 million), a statement said.

MMC is considering development of new electric Kei-car jointly with Nissan Motor, an Alliance partner, and the vehicle is planned to be manufactured at Mizushima Plant. The investment will be made in:

* The establishment of assembly and inspection equipment for the drive battery, which will be newly adopted;
* The expansion of stamping, welding and painting assembly facilities following a shift to in-house production of drive battery cases, and
* The line expansion for manufacturing EV platforms.


Leveraging the grants from Okayama Prefecture, MMC is going to establish production capabilities by this investment, which will be partly borne by Nissan.

MMC continues its efforts in promoting electric vehicles collaborating with municipalities in Okayama Prefecture and the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, the statement said. 

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright 2020 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group

