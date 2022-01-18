Moderna Aims to Release Single COVID/Flu Booster Vaccine in 2023

Moderna is aiming to roll out a combined booster Covid-flu-RSV booster vaccine in late 2023, Moderna's chief executive officer, Stephane Bancel, has said.

Stéphane Bancel said that Moderna's single booster vaccine – which is supposed to protect against Covid-19, influenza and RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus), – could be available in the market before 2024.

“Our goal is to be able to have a single annual booster so that we don’t have compliance issues where people don’t want to get two to three shots a winter,” Bancel said at a virtual roundtable session at the World Economic Forum in Davos. “The best-case scenario would be the fall of 2023.” he added.

Bancel has previously noted that people may have to take a fourth shot of a vaccine this autumn as booster shots' effectiveness declines over time.

The chief medical adviser to the US president and director of the Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, Dr. Anthony Fauci, also speaking at Davos on Monday, said an endemic phase, when the virus is more manageable and marked by greater population immunity, remains some ways off.

“Giving boosters at different times, there is really no evidence that’s going to hinder” immune response," he said.

“I think if you look at the history of infectious diseases, we’ve only eradicated one infectious disease…and that’s smallpox, and that’s not going to happen with this virus,” said Fauci, who mentioned that he would consider the pandemic to have reached endemic status when it doesn’t disrupt society.