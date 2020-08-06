Moody’s: GCC's Sukuk Issuance Plummet 5 Percent this Year

Sukuk issuance in the GCC is set to fall 5% this year to about $170 billion because of the coronavirus crisis, after four years of rapid growth, said Moody’s in a new report.
"The decline will be partly limited by the financing needs of GCC countries because of lower oil prices and the pandemic," said Nitish Bhojnagarwala, VP-Senior Credit Officer at Moody's. "We expect issuance will rally in the second half of the year to around $90 billion, led by sovereigns in the Gulf."
Key points:
• Despite the decline, 2020 will still see the second highest sukuk issuance total ever, following a 36% increase in 2019.
• Total issuance in the first six months of 2020 dropped to $77 billion, down 12% from the same period last year, as activity in Malaysia and Indonesia flagged.
• Issuance in southeast Asia dropped by 25%, while volumes in the Middle East rose 7%.
• Volumes are likely to rebound in the second half of 2020, as governments raise money to finance their responses to the coronavirus crisis.
• Persistently low oil prices could also increase deficits and financing needs among oil-exporting issuers, primarily in Gulf countries.
• Moody’s expects some African sovereigns and corporates to enter the market, following the lead of Egypt and Nigeria earlier this year.
• Though the green sukuk market is in its infancy, issuance is likely to accelerate as efforts to combat climate change gain traction.
Via SyndiGate.info
Copyright 2020 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group