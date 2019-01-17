More Than $16 Billion Generated in Iran From Tax Revenues

The figure shows 10 percent rise from the tax income earned during the same period of time in the previous year. (Shutterstock)

Iran’s tax incomes during the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-December 21, 2018) stood at 680 trillion rials (about $16.19 billion), Head of Iran's National Tax Administration (INTA) Seyed Kamel Taqavi-Nejad announced.

The official said that the figure shows 10 percent rise from the tax income earned during the same period of time in the previous year, IRNA reported.

Read More

Iraq to Strengthen Trade Ties With Iran Despite US Sanctions

EU Imposes Sanctions on Iran Over Assassination Plot

As previously announced by the Central Bank of Iran (CBI), the country’s tax income rose 14.1 percent during the last Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20, 2018) to reach 1.15 quadrillion rials (about $27.3 billion).

The Iranian government earns budget from various sources including the revenues and offering capital assets and divesting financial assets to the private sector.

President Hassan Rouhani’s economic strategy is to significantly reduce the government’s dependency on oil and instead collect tax more systematically.