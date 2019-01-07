More Than 3,000 Expats' Contracts to Be Terminated in Kuwait

Minister of Health Dr Bassel Al-Sabah says the number of expatriate employees of the ministry’s subsidiaries whose ages exceed 55 years old is 3,707. (Shutterstock)

Minister of Health Dr Bassel Al-Sabah says the number of expatriate employees of the ministry’s subsidiaries whose ages exceed 55 years old is 3,707, reports Al-Rai daily.

He indicated that the contracts of some of them will not be renewed in line with the Kuwaitization plan but the others will be renewed due to the need of the services and lack of alternative options for doing the same tasks.

In response to the parliamentary question submitted by MP Abdulkareem Al-Kandari, Dr Bassel explained that the ministry has taken many procedures to enumerate the number of employees for terminating their services based on the rules and procedures of the Kuwaitization policy applied on governmental jobs and the functional groups targeted for Kuwaitization.

Nearly 258 non- Kuwaiti employees were listed for termination of services. The ministry also issued decision No. 236/2016, and other decisions to terminate the services of 253 employees. Furthermore,Minister of Health Dr Basel Al-Sabah has issued Ministerial Resolution No. 351/2018 to reorganize the Supreme Medical Committee for Overseas Treatment and add new specialists to the otolaryngology and orthopedic committee, reports Al-Jarida daily. Only two members of the former committee remain and they are: Consultant and head of surgery at Al-Sabah Hospital Dr Mubarak Al-Kandari, Tumor and Cancer Surgery Consultant Dr Khalid Al-Khaldi, besides the Director of Department of Overseas Treatment.

Members of the new committee include Head of Otolaryngology at Zain Hospital Dr Motlaq Al-Sihan, Head of Internal Medicine Department at Adan Hospital Dr Abdullah Faras, Head of Pediatrics at Al-Sabah Hospital, and Specialist Orthopedic Surgeon at Al-Razi Hospital Dr Adnan Asad The Ministry of Health has obtained approval from supervisory authorities to extend the contracts of several workers in Sabah, Farwaniya and Jahra health districts for different periods at a total cost KD 2.6 million, reports Al-Qabas daily quoting sources.

Sources revealed the decision covers the X-ray, laboratory and pharmacy technicians in Sabah Health District whose contracts will be extended for nine months starting from Jan 5 at a total cost of KD 1.9 million. Sources explained the ministry took this step to ensure continuation of health services for the public without any obstacles and to prevent shortage of support staff. Sources added the extension of the contracts of support staff with the same designations in Farwaniya and Jahra health districts will be for three months starting from Feb 5 at a total cost of KD 757,000.