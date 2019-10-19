Morocco’s Government Approves 2020 Draft Budget

Morocco’s government approved during its weekly session on Thursday the 2020 draft budget, which is expected to be referred to the parliament before next Sunday to be discussed and put to a vote before being officially adopted.





Prime Minister Saadeddine Othmani said the project gives priority to social policies and the basic social sectors of education, health, and employment by supporting employment and improving the quality of health services.

These sectors are of “a high priority, in which we have launched a number of successful programs.”

He, however, said they need to be developed to be more effective for the benefit of large groups of citizens, especially the poor, vulnerable and middle classes.

Othmani stressed that his government will move forward in this trend.

“We will announce more measures both in the draft budget 2020 and on other subsequent occasions,” he said, pointing out that stimulating investment and supporting small and medium and very small enterprises are among the priorities.

He affirmed his government’s continued major reforms, such as “carrying out advanced regionalization workshops and administrative decentralization workshops, which laid out the plans related to the competencies to be transferred or to be delegated and the financial and human resources that must be provided regionally for the success of this process.”

These plans will provide the full map “to start the actual implementation as stipulated in the Charter of administrative decentralization,” he noted, adding that the government has identified among its priorities the success of the reform workshops for regional investment hubs.

The government expected Morocco’s economy to grow 3.7 percent in 2020 from 2.9 percent this year, government spokesman Hassan Abayba said on Thursday.

The estimate is based on an average cereals harvest of seven million tons and an oil barrel price at $67, Abayba told reporters following the weekly government council.