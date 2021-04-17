  1. Home
Morocco Pledges 90 Tons of Food Aid to Lebanon

Published April 17th, 2021 - 04:00 GMT
The food to the Lebanese armed forces and the Lebanese people was sent on the instructions of Morocco's King Mohammed VI, Maghreb Arab Press (MAP) reported. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
Aid sent on instructions by Morocco's King Mohammed VI

Morocco on Friday sent 90 tons of food to Lebanon on eight military airplanes, according to the country's news agency.

The food to the Lebanese armed forces and the Lebanese people was sent on the instructions of Morocco's King Mohammed VI, Maghreb Arab Press (MAP) reported.

The aid was given after a request was made by Lebanon and it is also to help Lebanon's fight against the coronavirus, it added.

