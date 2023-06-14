Most expensive house in Dubai for sale

ALBAWABA – The most expensive house in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), is up for sale for AED750 million ($204 million), Bloomberg reported Wednesday.

The property, dubbed the “Marble Palace” is evocative of Versailles, in Paris, France, and its selling prices marked it as the most expensive house on the market in Dubai.

Notably, Dubai is riddled with luxury property, which is in high demand.

The Marble Palace is made of an estimated AED80-100 million ($21.78- 27.23 million) worth of Italian stone and took nearly 12 years to finish.

According to Luxhabitat Sotheby’s International Realty, the mansion detailing included 700,000 sheets of gold leaf, applied by 70 skilled workers.

The home is currently decorated with about 400 pieces from the owner’s personal art collection, primarily 19th and 20th-century statues and paintings, as reported by Bloomberg.

"It's not everybody’s taste or style," Luxhabitat Sotheby’s broker Kunal Singh said, well aware that buyers will either love it or hate it.

The Dubai property market has been on the up since late 2020. The market rally has lasted much longer than other global property booms during the Covid-19 pandemic, following six years of decline, Bloomberg underlined.