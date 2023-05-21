Important question to ask in a job interview

ALBAWABA - Reese Roberts, the founder of the CEO Forum Group , spoke about the most crucial question a job candidate should ask during an interview, based on his experience interviewing over a thousand top executives worldwide.

Roberts explained that despite the diverse backgrounds of the executives he has interviewed, they all agree that the most important question a job candidate should ask during an interview is, "What qualities will help me succeed in the long term within the company?"

Employers are often impressed and influenced by proactive individuals who get straight to the point. Therefore, asking this question would be great during a job interview.

Roberts also pointed out five additional qualities that employers value more than others in job applicants: