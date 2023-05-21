Important question to ask in a job interview

ALBAWABA - Reese Roberts, the founder of the CEO Forum Group , spoke about the most crucial question a job candidate should ask during an interview, based on his experience interviewing over a thousand top executives worldwide.
Roberts explained that despite the diverse backgrounds of the executives he has interviewed, they all agree that the most important question a job candidate should ask during an interview is, "What qualities will help me succeed in the long term within the company?"
Employers are often impressed and influenced by proactive individuals who get straight to the point. Therefore, asking this question would be great during a job interview.
Roberts also pointed out five additional qualities that employers value more than others in job applicants:
- Keeping Promises
Roberts stated that an executive manager once told him that people rarely fulfill their promises. Therefore, when he encounters someone who truly follows through, he knows he can trust them. This means that if you say you will call at 3 p.m., don't call at 3:02, and if you say you will send your resume on Tuesday, don't do it on Wednesday morning.
- Lifelong Learning
From the employers' perspective, lifelong learners are the best investment because they continue to add value to their knowledge by embracing and exploring new things. Such individuals may seek additional courses, attend more educational sessions, and read numerous books.
- Doing Your Research
Never go into a job interview without taking a look at the company's website and the hiring manager's resume. One of the quickest ways to lose an opportunity is by not knowing anything about the company or the interviewers.
- Stepping Out of Your Comfort Zone
Instead of doing the bare minimum, do something new and challenging. That's the only way to experience rapid growth. One way to achieve this is by volunteering for tasks that no one else has volunteered for.
- Continuous Curiosity
A job interview is your chance to showcase your curiosity and thinking skills. According to Roberts, a general rule is to ask at least three questions during the interview