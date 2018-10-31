With Mounting Economic Pressure, Lebanon Might Succeed in Forming a Government

The delay has held up economic reforms that have been put off for years but are now seen as more pressing than ever. (Shutterstock)

Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri is close to forming a new national unity government as a major Christian party declared it would take part despite being offered an ‘unjust’ share of cabinet seats.

Lebanon is struggling with the world's third largest public debt-to-GDP ratio, stagnant growth and what the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said are increasing vulnerabilities within its financial system.

Read More

How an Apple Crisis in Lebanon Is Turning Into Riches for Farmers

Private Sector Could Save Lebanon's Economy, but Politics Should Pitch In



Prime minister Hariri has been trying to form a new government since May parliamentary elections between rivalry groups, the Lebanese Forces (LF) and President Michel Aoun's Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) - both Christian groups - seen as the main obstacle.