With Mounting Economic Pressure, Lebanon Might Succeed in Forming a Government
Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri is close to forming a new national unity government as a major Christian party declared it would take part despite being offered an ‘unjust’ share of cabinet seats.
Lebanon is struggling with the world's third largest public debt-to-GDP ratio, stagnant growth and what the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said are increasing vulnerabilities within its financial system.
Prime minister Hariri has been trying to form a new government since May parliamentary elections between rivalry groups, the Lebanese Forces (LF) and President Michel Aoun's Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) - both Christian groups - seen as the main obstacle.
