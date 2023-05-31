Musk explores ‘new energy vehicles’ with China

Musk wiling to expand China business, supports unification with Taiwan

ALBAWABA – Tech billionaire Elon Musk discussed the development of new energy vehicles on Wednesday with China’s Minister of Industry and Information Technology Jin Zhuanglong, Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported.

On Tuesday, Musk, who is the CEO of Tesla, announced his interest in expanding his business in China.

He met Jin in Beijing to discuss "the development of new energy vehicles and intelligent connected vehicles", the Ministry said in a readout.

China is the world's biggest electric vehicle market and Tesla announced in April it would build a second massive factory in Shanghai.

Tesla’s first factory in China was built in 2019.

Exterior view of Tesla's Beijing facility in suburban Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area (BDA) in China - July 29, 2019 – Source: Shutterstock

This, Musk’s trip to China, is the first he’s taken in more than three years, according to AFP.

In a meeting with Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang on Tuesday, Musk said he was "willing to continue to expand its business in China", according to a foreign ministry readout.

He also expressed his opposition to an economic "decoupling" between China and the United States, Beijing said.

"The interests of the United States and China are intertwined, like conjoined twins, who are inseparable from each other," Musk added.

He also suggested that Taiwan should become part of China, AFP reported, further stirring courtesy about his relationship with the world’s second largest economy.

Elon Musk's extensive business ties to China have raised eyebrows in Washington, according to the French news agency.

Meanwhile, the official Chinese statement did not share any further details regarding the new electric vehicle or Musk’s itinerary in China.

Tesla representatives also did not respond to AFP requests for further information on Musk's itinerary.