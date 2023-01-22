Musk pushes more expensive subscription for ad-free Twitter



ALBAWABA — Elon Musk on Saturday announced a more expensive ad-free Twitter subscription plan in a bid to reduce costs and build up revenue.

The tech billionaire announced in a series of tweets Saturday that the company's subscription service would show less advertising to users, including an ad-free tier.

"Ads are too frequent on Twitter and too big. Taking steps to address both in coming weeks," Musk wrote on his Twitter account.

And for those who choose it, "there will be a higher priced subscription that allows zero ads," added Musk.

The company did not elaborate on the new tier’s pricing structure.

Twitter has been struggling to prevent losses in its ad revenue as brands pull back from the site amid concern about its moderation policies, especially after Musk fired half the staff, alarming advertisers to question if the company was insufficiently staffed to carry out proper content moderation.

The announcement baffled many as the social network faces major economic uncertainty since its takeover by Musk in October with more than 90 percent of Twitter’s revenue coming from selling digital ads.

Musk attributed the "massive drop in revenue" to rights organizations that have pressured brands to pause their Twitter ads, pressuring its reliance on targeted advertising to generate revenue.

Ever since Musk took over the social media platform, he has tried to fundamentally change its business model, shifting the company’s revenues away from advertisement to a subscription mode with the coveted tick or check for verified Twitter accounts — gold for companies, grey for governments, blue for individuals — codenamed, Twitter Blue, going to users for a fee.

In December, Musk announced that Twitter's Basic Blue tick would drop the number of ads by 50 percent and subsequently offer a higher tier with no advertisements by 2023. In November, he noted that Twitter was losing $4 million each day, and that he’s willing to try anything to help the social media platform turn thing around.



