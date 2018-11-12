Nasdaq Dubai Approves Listing of a 650 Million Euro Sukuk

Nasdaq Dubai provides IsDB and its other regional and international issuers with a first class listing infrastructure as well as close links to investors around the world. (Shutterstock)

Nasdaq Dubai has welcomed the listing of a 650 million euro Sukuk by Islamic Development Bank,IsDB. It is the first euro listing by IsDB, which also has nine dollar Sukuk listings on Nasdaq Dubai valued at a total of 11.8 billion US dollars.

IsDB’s activities across its 57 member countries include building partnerships between governments, the private sector and civil society; increasing skills and knowledge sharing; focusing on science, technology and innovation led solutions to development challenges; promoting global development that is underpinned by Sharia-compliant sustainable financing structures; and fostering collaboration between its members nations to focus on the betterment of humanity.

Nasdaq Dubai provides IsDB and its other regional and international issuers with a first class listing infrastructure as well as close links to investors around the world.

IsDB’s euro Sukuk listing, which took place on November 7, 2018, underlines Dubai’s role as a multi-currency listing hub as well as the largest centre globally for Sukuk listings by value, currently totaling 60.4 billion US dollars.