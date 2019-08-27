National Campaign Creates Over 11,000 Job Opportunities in Bahrain

A national employment campaign launched a few months ago has already generated thousands of work opportunities for citizens.







According to half-year statistics, 11,649 Bahrainis were hired over the first six months – of whom 3,459 are new jobseekers while 8,190 had previous work experience.

These positive labour indicators were released as His Royal Highness Prime Minister Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa chaired the weekly Cabinet meeting yesterday.

His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and First Deputy Premier, attended the session.

The Premier launched the National Employment Programme at the weekly Cabinet meeting which was held on February 25, in a scheme designed to make citizens the first choice of private and public sectors.

The launch was based on recommendations by the Executive Committee, chaired by the Crown Prince, to promote employment and integrate citizens in the labour market.

According to the 2019 half-year indices, 103 jobseekers were hired on average daily, up by more than 30 per cent during the months after the programme had been launched.

The programme proved a catalyst which encouraged the employment of university graduates, yielding excellent results that boosted the employability and competitiveness in the private sector.

• The Premier extended greetings to His Majesty King Hamad and to the people of Bahrain, the Arab and Islamic nations marking the advent of the Hijri year 1441.

He prayed to the Almighty to bless the King and citizens, the Arab and Islamic nations, wishing security, peace, stability and prosperity to prevail.

• The Premier congratulated the Amir of Kuwait, Shaikh Sabah Al Ahmed Al Jaber Al Sabah, on his recent successful medical check-ups and wished him abundant health and happiness.

• Bahrain backed a joint statement by the Saudi and UAE governments, which stressed resolve to continue political, military, humanitarian and development efforts in Yemen, along with other countries taking part in the coalition to confront the Iran-backed terrorist Houthi militias.