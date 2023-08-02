Tesla's steering control issues under investigation

ALBAWABA - The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has initiated a new investigation into Tesla concerning steering control problems and loss of steering assist in Model 3 sedans and Model Y crossover vehicles of the 2023 models.

The federal agency revealed that it has received dozens of complaints from users who experienced difficulties while driving their Tesla vehicles, adding that these issues could potentially contribute to accidents.

The investigation, described as a "preliminary evaluation" by the NHTSA, could affect up to 280,000 vehicles in the United States alone.

Notably, the Model Y crossover became the best-selling Tesla model in the first quarter of 2023, surpassing popular crossovers like the Toyota Corolla and others.

On the other hand, the Tesla Model 3 was the company's first offering and remains highly competitive in terms of price.

In 2021, Tesla's CEO, Elon Musk, informed investors that the company could rewrite its operating software, allowing it to transition between different electronic architectures if necessary, as a way to overcome electronic chip shortages in the markets.

After about a year, Tesla recalled some of its Model S and Model X vehicles due to issues with the steering wheel, which were caused by a software update. The problem was resolved through a subsequent software update.