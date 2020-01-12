Heavy Rain in Dubai Causes Nearly 1900 Traffic Accidents

As many as 1,880 traffic accidents took place in Dubai because of heavy rain since Thursday.

Of these, 55 accidents were of serious nature, while the remaining were minor.

Since 12 noon on Thursday until 3.30pm on Saturday, the command and control centre of the Dubai Police received 51,749 calls on the emergency number 999, and 5,562 calls on the non-emergency number 901.

Brigadier Saif Mahir Al Mazrouei, Director General of Dubai Police Traffic Department, called on all motorists to drive with caution during the bad weather conditions, emphasizing the importance of following traffic directions and signs, as well as weather news.

He added that driving slowly and even stopping vehicles on the side of the roads can help cut down on the number of accidents.