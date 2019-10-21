NEOM Hosts First Female Tourist Group from Saudi Arabia

More than 20 female tourists from various parts of Saudi Arabia visited NEOM over the weekend.
The visit kicked off from Tabuk and throughout the tour, the tourists were informed of the NEOM’s natural and historical landmarks.
The 19-hour tour saw them pass through the al-Bade province, Maghayer Shoaib, Magna, Ain Moussa and other locations before returning to Tabuk.
Tourist guide Hiba al-Aaidy said that this was the first all-female group to visit the region.
The tour was organized by two women in Tabuk who work in the tourism sector in cooperation with local authorities.
Via SyndiGate.info
Copyright © Saudi Research and Publishing Co. All rights reserved.