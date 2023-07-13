NEOM offers 1,500 job opportunities to empower local communities

ALBAWAB- NEOM, the $500 billion giga-project in Saudi Arabia, is providing over 1,500 job opportunities to qualified individuals from the region through its Partners Employment Forum.

The second edition of this forum, taking place at the University of Tabuk over two days, aims to attract top talents and involve them in achieving sustainable growth within NEOM and beyond. Aligned with Saudi Vision 2030's Human Capability Development Program, the event supports the development of citizens' capabilities, preparing them for the future and enabling them to seize opportunities.

According to Arab News, job seekers will have the chance to explore openings across various industries, interact with companies, and submit applications. Additionally, consultation services will be available to offer guidance on resume writing and interview performance. NEOM's social initiatives, focusing on education, engagement, and enablement, have already created numerous jobs, scholarships, training programs, and direct investments.

The success of the first edition in 2022, which saw over 3,500 participants and resulted in the employment of more than 500 individuals, has paved the way for this year's event. NEOM's innovative approach, leveraging 5G hyperconnectivity, artificial intelligence, robotics, and more, has earned recognition, including a top position in Forbes' list of top 10 economies of the future companies in Saudi Arabia.