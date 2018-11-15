Netherlands Re-Asserts Europe's Commitment to Support Iran's JCPOA

The EU foreign policy chief and three European foreign ministers in their statement slammed the re-imposition of Washington's fresh sanctions on Iran. (Shutterstock)

Dutch Deputy Foreign Minister Andre Haspels asserted that the European Union will continue supporting the nuclear pact of July 14, 2015 as the IAEA has repeatedly verified Iran’s adherence to its commitments.

The Dutch diplomat made the remarks in a Tuesday meeting with Iranian Deputy Chairman of Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee Kamal Dehghani Firouzabadi in Tehran.

In the meeting, Haspels expressed concern over violation of international agreements like the JCPOA and Paris by the United States.

Highlighting the need to expand economic ties between the two countries, he also said that the Netherlands is after maintaining the current level of bilateral relations with Iran.

Read More

Can Iran Sustain Its Crude Oil Exports Without the EU?

UK Unwavering Towards Iran Under JCPOA Framework

Elsewhere he pointed to the dire humanitarian situation in Yemen, stressing the need to continue multilateral efforts to resolve the crisis.

Kamal Dehghani Firouzabadi, for his part, said that principal policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran is to help to maintain peace and security in the region.

He went on to say that Iran prevents substantial tons of illegal drugs transit to Europe while incurring a considerable amount of human and financial costs.

The Iranian MP also added that Iran believes solutions for crises of the region can only be achieved through negotiations.

The new round of Iran-Netherlands political talks started earlier on Tuesday when the Dutch official met with Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Seyed Abbas Araqchi. He then met with Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif.

In all his meetings in Tehran, Haspels has expressed the Dutch government’s support for the JCPOA and Tehran's right to enjoy the pact's benefits.

He added that the Netherlands, as an EU member, and a non-permanent member of the United Nations, welcomes the implementation of the EU’s new financial mechanism in a bid to keep Iran connected to the international economic arenas.

In the meeting between Araqchi and Haspels, the Iranian diplomat said the US attempt to rally support for the abrogation of the internationally-accepted 2015 nuclear deal and reinstatement of its illegal sanctions on Tehran would entail dire consequences for the Middle-East.

"Abrogation of the nuclear deal means failure of diplomacy and domination of bullying on the international scene. This will certainly add to the political complications in the Middle-East region," Araqchi added.

He explained about Iran's regional policies, and said, "Iran's policy is maintenance of stability and increased security in the region unlike some states which have created different problems and tensions in the region with their political mistakes."

"Accordingly, Iran has fought against the ISIL as the most important element of instability in the region," Araqchi said.

Haspels, for his part, underlined his country's support for the nuclear deal, and said, "The Netherlands will seriously pursue implementation of banking exchanges mechanism and realization of Iran's merits under the nuclear deal."

The US Treasury Department announced all sanctions on Iran lifted under the 2015 nuclear deal would be back in force on November 5.

The EU foreign policy chief and three European foreign ministers in their statement slammed the re-imposition of Washington's fresh sanctions on Iran.

The statement described the 2015 agreement as "crucial for the security of Europe, the region and the entire world", adding, "It is Europe's goal to protect European economic operators engaged in legitimate business with Iran."

The statement also vowed to preserve and maintain effective financial channels with Iran, and the continuation of Iran’s export of oil and gas.

"These efforts have been intensified in recent weeks, particularly those underpinning the European initiative to establish a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) on which we are proceeding with work to set up,” the statement said.

According to the statement, the SPV will enable continued sanctions lifting to reach Iran and allow for European exporters and importers to pursue legitimate trade.