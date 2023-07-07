New Dubai traffic fines up to $27k

ALBAWABA – The government of Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), introduced new Dubai traffic fines of up to AED100,000 ($27,200) and deportation for expats, local Emirati media reported Thursday.

The new Dubai traffic fines and laws came into force Thursday, July 6.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, issued Decree No. 30 of 2023.

It entails amendments to items of Decree No. 29 of 2015 and addresses serious violations and impounding vehicles in Dubai.

If a vehicle is impounded for any of the following violations, the maximum penalty of AED50,000 ($13,000) will be enforced:

Riding recreational motorcycles on paved roads

Reckless driving or endangering people and property

Crossing a red light

Driving with a fake or unlawful licence plate

Intentionally colliding with a police vehicle

Driving under the age of 18

Vehicles impounded for street racing without the proper permissions will be penalised with a fine of AED100,000.

A lesser AED10,000 ($2,720) fine will be payable for the release of impounded vehicles that have:

Undergone extensive modification to boost speed or noise

Evaded police

Been driven without licence plates

Exceeded the permitted percentage of window tint

Under the new traffic Dubai traffic fines and laws, Dubai Police will also be able to seize a vehicle if it has clocked up more than AED6,000 ($1,630) in traffic fines.

Police vehicles in Dubai parked on the side of the road - Source: Shutterstock

The Dubai traffic law also says that non-UAE drivers of heavy vehicles will be deported from the country if they drive a heavy vehicle through a red light.

In order to have an impounded vehicle released, the owner must: