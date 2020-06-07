New Insights Reveals Signs of Recovery in Travel Industry

The latest insights from Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, show an increase in consumer interest across several travel categories, signaling the industry may be showing signs of recovery.

According to data from Comscore Media Metrix, visits to travel sites during the five-week period between March 23, 2020 and April 26, 2020 were down as much as 70 percent versus early February 2020, as the coronavirus pandemic altered the global travel landscape. However, May 2020 data has begun to trend in a more positive direction, at least for Airline, Hotel & Vacation Rental, and Online Travel Agent sites.

The week of April 27, 2020 highlighted positive movement in visitation to the Hotel & Vacation Rental category, while visits to Online Travel Agencies and Airline sites ticked up later in May 2020. As consumers start showing a renewed interest in traveling, it is the vacation rental and budget hotel sites that are driving the increase in traffic to the Hotel & Vacation Rental category, not the major hotel chains. When comparing average weekly visits in May 2020 to April 2020 (indexed against the week of February 3, 2020), vacation rental and budget hotel site indices improved by 40 points and 18 points, respectively. Meanwhile, the major hotel chains have collectively only improved three points.

These increases in visitation for certain travel categories correlate with spikes in on-site engagement (minutes per visitor), and in some cases even preceded the positive visitation trends. Looking at Airline sites, time spent has surpassed 13 minutes per visitor, which is an increase from prior to the pandemic during the week of Feb 3, 2020.

While consumer engagement may indeed be a leading indicator of travel site visitation, Comscore data shows some recovery in May 2020 for hotel and vacation rental bookings. There is still a long way to go before booking volumes get back to pre-pandemic levels, but recent data are trending in the right direction.

Some travel brands have said that this pandemic has been worse for their business than were 9/11 and the 2008 recession combined, as the sales numbers reflect this terrible time for the travel industry. According to data from Comscore Digital Commerce Measurement, overall desktop spending in the travel category in April 2020 was down 77 percent versus April 2019.