ALBAWABA – The Saudi government is introducing major changes to the current labor law and various new labor fines in Saudi Arabia, according to a report published last week by the Saudi Gazette.

According to unnamed Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development sources, new labor fines in Saudi Arabia will be introduced for labour violations across multiple employment segments.

Employers could be fined for employing foreigners without permits, as well as for on-site accidents, hiring minors, insufficient childcare support, withholding passports and not paying wages.

Under the new amendments, the ministry has adjusted the labor violations and penalties issued in ministerial resolution No. 92768.

Amounts payable under the new labor fines in Saudi Arabia

The ministry amended the schedule so that the new labor fines in Saudi Arabia shall be as follows:

SAR 5,000 ($1,333) for employing a non-Saudi without the correct work permit/notifying the Ajeer program

SAR 1,500 ($400) to SAR 5,000 ($1,333) fine for failing to comply with official health and safety rules and not taking the correct steps to protect workers

SAR 5,000 ($1,333) fine for employers in companies with more than 50 workers not offering designated childcare place or nursery

SAR 1,000 ($267) to SAR 2,000 ($533) for hiring children under the age of 15

SAR 1,000 ($267) employing women in the first six weeks after childbirth

SAR 1,000 ($267) for withholding an employee passport or residency permit

SAR 300 ($80) for failing to pay salary in the agreed account on the dates arranged