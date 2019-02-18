New Project to Create 3,000 Jobs in GCC by 2020

The project will generate 1,200 direct and 1,800 indirect jobs. (Shutterstock)

Some 3,000 direct and indirect jobs will be created once the new Al Araimi Walkway project comes to life in Barka, the project’s founders told the Times of Oman.

Al Araimi Walkway, which is the next project of Al Raid Group after their completion of the Al Araimi Boulevard in December 2018, will generate 1,200 direct and 1,800 indirect jobs, according to Sheikh Raid bin Abdullah Al Araimi, Deputy Chairperson of Al Raid Group.



“Al Araimi Walkway will be a commercial centre with an entertainment and touristic objective. It will be an addition to the national economy, enhance the development process in the country, and translate the government’s directions in finding projects that play a role in providing employment opportunities within the framework of the partnership between the government and the private sector and maximise its local investments.”

The project, spread over an area of 140,000 square metres, is scheduled to be completed in a span of 20 months starting from February 17, 2019, and therefore, will be ready for launch in November 2020. Al Araimi was present while laying the foundation stone of the Al Araimi Walkway project in Al Sawmahan in wilayat Barka on Saturday.

The Walkway is part of Al Raid Group’s portfolio of retail, leisure and tourism projects with an allocation of nearly OMR400m to invest in these sectors over the next five years, serving the national economy and contributing thousands of direct and indirect jobs to jobseekers.

“Our goal of the Al Araimi Walkway Project is to provide reasonable rental prices compatible with the potential of owners of small and medium enterprises. The commercial unit rent will range from OMR590 to OMR900. This is reasonable given that it is within a commercial centre designed in accordance with high international standards and includes commercial, entertainment and tourist elements in a densely populated location,” Al Arami said.

In addition to shopping, the project will also include a four-star hotel, a full range of international luxury restaurants, cafes, fashion shops, beauty and accessories, jewellery and antiques, as well as entertainment and adventure halls, cinema and bowling rooms, virtual reality games, a closed water park, and an ice town. It will have a beautiful outdoor courtyard and corridors designed to provide a convenient and relaxing atmosphere for shoppers and visitors.

The project will have about 374 shops, 5,400 parking spaces, and a 400-metre façade directly on Sultan Qaboos Street connecting to direct entrances to the walkway.