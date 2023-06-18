New Qatar Airways flights to Turkey’s Trabzon

ALBAWABA – Qatar Airways announced new weekly flights to Turkey’s Trabzon from Doha on Sunday, expanding the airways’ network of destinations to 160 cities worldwide.

There will be three flights per week, Tuesday, Friday, and Saturday, Arabian Business reported.

On board flight QR319, the inauguration of the new route was celebrated with the attendance of the Ambassador of Turkey in Qatar, Mustafa Goksu.

Special celebrations took place in Premium and Economy Cabins, where passengers were welcomed with special Turkish desserts and a bespoke menu. In addition to unique giveaways from Turkish culture.

Trabzon is Qatar Airways’ seventh destination in Turkey.

Adana

Ankara

Antalya

Bodrum

Istanbul

Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen.

Located in the Northeast of Turkey, Trabzon is celebrated for its rich history, cultural offerings, and beautiful Black Sea coastline.

The city boasts an array of natural and historic sites, including the Sumela Monastery, Uzungol Lake, and the stunning Trabzon Hagia Sophia Museum.