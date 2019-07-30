New Smart Contact Lens Allows Zooming With Just a Blink!

Scientists at the University of California have developed a new type of smart contact lenses which can be controlled using eye movements.





As Cnet reports, by measuring the electrooculographic signals generated by the eyes when making specific movements such as up, down, blink, double blink, the scientists created a soft biometric lens which responds to those electric impulses.

The resulting technology allows the lens to change its focal length depending on the signals generated, which basically means the lens can zoom in the blink of an eye.

The scientists believe the technology could help develop visual prostheses, adjustable glasses, and remotely-operated robotics.