New UAE Low-Cost Airline Starts Operating in 2020

Published November 18th, 2019 - 12:00 GMT
Connectivity from Abu Dhabi using Air Arabia Abu Dhabi is going to be great for customers. (Shutterstock)
More details about the new airline will be provided in the next few weeks.

UAE's new low-cost airline 'Air Arabia Abu Dhabi' will start operations from the Capital in the first half of next year, said Tony Douglas, CEO of Etihad Aviation Group, on Monday.


Speaking on the sidelines of a press conference at Dubai Airshow on Monday, Douglas refused to disclose the inaugural flight date or destination for the new carrier but hinted that the airline will be operational in the first-half of 2020.

"Connectivity from Abu Dhabi using Air Arabia Abu Dhabi is going to be great for customers. We have a whole schedule of announcements coming in. In Q1 or Q2, if you want to be on that (Air Arabia Abu Dhabi) aircraft - that opportunity will be there," he told reporters after the signing of an agreement with US plane maker Boeing.

More details about the new airline will be provided in the next few weeks, he added.

In October, Sharjah-based low-cost carrier Air Arabia and Etihad Aviation Group announced the launch of Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, further increasing the competition in the aviation sector as well as giving UAE residents an additional economical option - after flydubai and Air Arabia (Sharjah).

It was announced that the new carrier - fifth airline to operate from the UAE - will target the low-cost travel market segment in the Middle East to complement Etihad Airways.

 

