Nielsen Includes UAE in Its YouTube Digital Ad Ratings' Expansion

Nielsen, measurement and data analytics company has expanded advertising measurement on YouTube’s mobile app with Nielsen Digital Ad Ratings to 26 additional countries, including the UAE.







Other countries include Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Philippines, Poland, Puerto Rico, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Taiwan, Thailand and Turkey.

Now available in 34 countries, Digital Ad Ratings (DAR) already includes measurement coverage of YouTube ads on desktop and mobile web browsers, to provide marketers with independent and comprehensive cross-device measurement of advertising audiences.

With this expansion, Nielsen DAR clients in the UAE will have access to age and gender demographics for consumers viewing advertising on YouTube mobile app, as well as audience reach and frequency.

Measurement of YouTube ads uses a consistent methodology with all other mobile publishers in Digital Ad Ratings – enabling both media buyers and sellers to leverage truly comparable and deduplicated person-based measurement across publishers for their media planning and execution.

With Nielsen Digital Ad Ratings, publishers, advertisers and media agencies will be able to gain a deeper understanding of their audiences across YouTube digital properties.

“Nielsen Digital Ad Ratings is a necessary measurement tool for online campaigns as it enables advertisers and agencies to improve the on-target reach of their digital media, particularly at a time when ad-fraud is such an issue in the industry. The advertisers we have run DAR campaigns with, in the UAE have seen significant improvements in efficiency at reaching the right target audiences”, said Sarah Messer, Director Media – Middle East, North Africa and Pakistan, Nielsen.

“As more people watch video across digital platforms and devices, Nielsen’s comprehensive measurement of YouTube through Digital Ad Ratings is crucial to providing a complete picture of media consumption. This is particularly important for a country like the UAE since YouTube viewing is a large share of video advertising spends. We are proud to be able to provide the market with an independent view of the audience for advertising on YouTube in the context of the wider viewing landscape,” she added.