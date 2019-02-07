No More Paperwork With 'Dubai Now'

Residents will also be able to avail of move-in services, such as cleaning, painting, etc., in collaboration with another mobile application. (Shutterstock)

The emirate's paperless journey on February 6 reached another milestone as Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, launched two integrated customer experiences, in which every government transaction takes place in a one-stop shop - the Dubai Now smart application.

Sheikh Hamdan introduced how residents can do all the usual government paperwork required in driving a vehicle and moving to a new flat - just by logging into the app.

"Today, we look to the tremendous progress Smart Dubai has made, in collaboration with other government entities, which has materialised in the launch of the first two integrated experiences that usher in a new era of digital government services and propel Dubai to the fore in the field of smart city experiments," Sheikh Hamdan said during his visit at the Smart Dubai Office headquarters on February 6.

The first experience offered by the Dubai Now app covers all the stages required to drive a vehicle in the emirate: from obtaining a driver's licence; to finding a vehicle; contacting the buyer; obtaining the documents and making an offer; buying insurance; registering the vehicle in the Roads and Transport Authority licensing systems; and even viewing financing options.

The second journey, on the other hand, is all about the transactions required to move to a new residence. It covers searching for a new house in collaboration with Dubai Assets Management; completing all transactions related to rent and contracting and integrating it with the Dubai Land Department; and registering for Dubai Electricity and Water Authority services. Even internet and telephone services can be activated without having to go to a brick-and-mortar shop.

Additionally, residents will also be able to avail of move-in services, such as cleaning, painting, etc., in collaboration with another mobile application.

As the Dubai Paperless Strategy moves into its second phase, four other customer journeys will follow.

"Our success allows us to take this experiment from Dubai to the world, providing a unique living experience that makes the emirate a world-leading smart city, whose residents and visitors will be the happiest in the world," Sheikh Hamdan said.

Giving an overview of how the strategy will transform the emirate into a smart city, Dr Aisha bint Butti bin Bishr, director-general of Smart Dubai, said: "We are preparing to move beyond traditional services, and embrace innovation and creativity to transform 1,600 smart services into 32 end-to-end individual and business journeys that adhere to the latest international standards and solutions in customer service.

"We look forward to achieving full digitalisation by the end of 2021, saving hundreds of hours for residents, visitors, and the government, as well as saving over 130,000 trees per year."

How DubaiNow app redefines residents' experiences

