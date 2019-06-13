No More Plastic Bags in Bahrain Starting July

Bahrain’s Supreme Council for Environment (SCE) said that the kingdom will start phasing out the use of plastic products in July, Bahrain News Agency (BNA) reported on Wednesday.

Dr Mohammed Mubarak Bin Daina, chief executive of the SCE, explained that Ministerial Order Number (11) for the year 2019 with respect to the technical regulations for plastic products will come into effect on July 21, 2019.

The order will regulate and phase out the use of plastic bags. The first phase will focus on single-use plastic bags as well as banning the import of non-biodegradable plastic bags. Later phases will witness a permanent ban on the use of plastic bags at certain malls and supermarkets.

The SCE and the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism are currently working on setting the implementation phase for the remaining plastic products.

Dr Bin Daina noted that the SCE will issue guidelines for manufacturers and suppliers on reducing plastic waste to ensure a smooth transition.

He underlined the results of the SCE’s intensive market research on Bahrain’s plastic production reaffirmed that switching to the production of degradable plastic will not affect production lines.

He went on to highlight that the SCE has also conducted a market study on the consumption of biodegradable and compostable plastic products in Bahrain in order to measure the impact of finding viable alternative solutions to plastic. The study focused on the consumptions of plastic use in the foodservice industry.

Bahrain is joining a number of leading countries in banning the import of plastic waste, following the United Nation’s call to mitigate ocean pollution and climate change, the BNA report added.

