No more Qatar Airways first-class in next-gen planes

ALBAWABA – Qatar Airways recently announced it will remove first-class seats in future next-generation long-haul airplanes, CEO Akbar al-Baker said last week.

Investments in the landmark Qatar Airways first-class seats do not justify the returns, he said.

“Why should you invest in a subclass of an aeroplane that already gives you all the amenities that first-class gives you,” said Al Baker, speaking in an exclusive hour-long interview in Istanbul on Saturday. “I don’t see the necessity.”

Qatar Airways Airbus A380 first class luxury seats - Source: Shutterstock

The company’s business-class offers much of the same perks, Baker underlined.

The move, Bloomberg explained, “is not without strategic risk”.

Qatar Airways is moving against the current of benchmark competitors doubling down on first-class luxury offerings, not to mention the Qatar Airways five-star reputation and image.

Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr has said more leisure travelers are looking for a special treat. The front of his aircraft have never been fuller, Bloomberg reported.

However, Baker argued that the future lies in the business class, which Qtar Airways has recently brand as its “Q-suits” product.

That’s why there will be no first-class on its future next-generation Boeing Co. 777X aircraft, Bloomberg underlined.

These jets will become the biggest that the airline operates once Qatar Airways eventually retires all 10 of its Airbus SE A380s, which still contain 8 first-class seats.

There is now a variety of cabin classis, including premium economy, which is usually between business and budget seat rows.

Today, first-class has become more of a gimmick that corporate clients limit to top executives, or that attracts ordinary passengers going on a once-in-a-lifetime travel experience.

Al Baker, speaking ahead of the annual International Air Transport Association gathering of some 300 airlines, said his airline is about 15 planes short of the 25 it expected to take over this year. He pointed to issues on the Boeing 787, the Airbus 321neo and the A350 jets, Bloomberg reported.