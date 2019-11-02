No Rental Increase in Dubai for Three Years, Draft Law Proposes

A new draft rental law has proposed that rents of apartments in Dubai should be fixed for the first three years of signing the contract.





It is also proposed that the owner or his representatives cannot receive commission or any other fee from the tenant to cover administrative or any other cost while signing or renewing the contract, Arabic daily Emarat Al Youm reported.

The draft, which may be tabled for approval of the supreme legislation committee in Dubai, says that the owner may now, for any reason, increase rent during the first three years of the signing of the contract.