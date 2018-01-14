NOC in Oman: What Is It and Why You Should Worry About it (Video)
This video explains what NOC is and why you need it if you want to change companies in Oman. (Shutterstock)
The No Objection Certificate in Oman (NOC) ruling has been the subject of much debate since its inception.
Under this ruling, an expatriate worker who is looking to switch jobs in Oman must procure a NOC to move from one company to another.
- Should he not receive a NOC, the employee is left with two options: either stay at his existing company, or leave Oman - an option that bars him from working in the Sultanate for two years.
This video by Times of Oman explains what NOC is and why you need it if you want to change companies in Oman.
