Now You Can Enjoy Free Wi-Fi on Abu Dhabi Buses!

Public transport users in Abu Dhabi will now get free Wi-Fi on 520 buses across the emirate.

The Integrated Transport Centre of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi announced on Tuesday that it has completed the first phase of offering free internet service in public buses in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, WAM reported.

The public transport authority said the initiative is aimed at improving services and make daily travel more convenient and productive.

The first phase includes 520 public buses in Abu Dhabi Emirate; 410 buses in Abu Dhabi City and 110 buses in Al Ain City.

This is part of a project that was launched by ITC in cooperation with Du to offer internet service among public buses in the Emirate in order to improve the quality of services offered to the public and increase customers’ satisfaction.

The new high-tech project adds to the quality of service offered to public transport users in aim to make their daily travel more convenient and productive.

The move is the latest in a series of initiatives from transport authorities to enhance the public bus network.