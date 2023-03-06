Oil prices open lower in China

ALBAWABA - Oil prices opened lower Monday on news that China set a modest 5 percent target for economic growth this year.
The rate is lower than market expectation of 5.5 percent GDP growth in the world’s second- largest economy and oil consumer.
Brent crude futureswere trading down $0.50 less, or 0.6 percent, at $85.33 a barrel at 0147 GMT.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futureswere down $0.46, or 0.6 percent, at $79.22 a barrel.
China’s outlook for 2023 was announced by Premier Li Keqiang Sunday at the opening of the National People's Congress, China's rubber-stamp legislature, his last such congress as premier.
