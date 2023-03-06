  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Oil prices open lower in China

Oil prices open lower in China

Published March 6th, 2023 - 08:07 GMT
China-Oil
Immigration inspection officers check an oil tanker carrying imported crude oil at Qingdao port in China's eastern Shandong province on May 9, 2022. (Photo by AFP) / CHINA OUT
Highlights
Oil prices open lower in China on news of modest 5% growth

ALBAWABA - Oil prices opened lower Monday on news that China set a modest 5 percent target for economic growth this year.

The rate is lower than market expectation of 5.5 percent GDP growth in the world’s second- largest economy and oil consumer.

Brent crude futureswere trading down $0.50 less, or 0.6 percent, at $85.33 a barrel at 0147 GMT. 

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futureswere down $0.46, or 0.6 percent, at $79.22 a barrel.

China’s outlook for 2023 was announced by Premier Li Keqiang Sunday at the opening of the National People's Congress, China's rubber-stamp legislature, his last such congress as premier.

Tags:ChinaOil PricesGDPEconomyBrent crudeU.S. West Texas Intermediate

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...