Oil prices rebound

ALBAWABA — Oil prices rebounded on Thursday after opening the year down more than 9%, the worst yearly start in over three decades.

Over the previous two sessions, Brent and WTI's declines of more than 9% were the biggest two-day losses at the start of a year since January 1991, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

Prices continued to gain ground after official U.S. data showed a smaller-than-expected weekly rise in domestic crude inventories, as well as declines in petroleum product stockpiles.

US crude oil inventories rose by 3.3 million barrels last week along with gasoline stocks jumping 1.2 million barrels, while distillate stocks, primarily used as a transportation fuel in trucks but also for heating homes, fell, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures.

Investors expect that long-term fuel demand will remain steady.

The rebound followed two days of steep declines to start off 2023 as investors worry about a potential global recession and the gloomy short-term economic outlook in the world's two biggest oil consumers — the US and China.

Brent crude futures gained 1.32% to $78.87 a barrel at 14:40 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 0.96% to $73.77 a barrel.