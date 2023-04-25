Oil prices up in anticipation of more China demand

ALBAWABA - Crude oil prices rose at the end of Monday's trading session amid anticipation over increased fuel demand in China, the world's largest oil importer.

Brent crude inched up by $1.07, or 1.3 percent percent to $82.73 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate crude rose by about 89 cents, or 1.1 percent to $78.76 per barrel.

Last week, both crude oils fell more than 5 percent, their first weekly decline in five weeks.

Flight reservations for outbound passenger trips in China during the upcoming Labor Day holiday indicated a continued recovery in travel to Asian countries, increasing optimism about demand for aviation fuel.

However, the numbers are still far from pre-pandemic levels, partly due to high airfare prices for long distances and a lack of sufficient flights.