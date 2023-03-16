Oil prices shore up on Asian market

ALBAWABA - Oil prices shored up in Asian trade early Thursday, as markets welcomed news on Swiss regulators assisting Credit Suisse.

Brent crude futures rose $0.85, or 1.2 percent, to $74.54 per barrel by 0107 GMT.

West Texas Intermediate crude futures increased $0.74 cents, or 1.1 percent, to $68.35 a barrel.

Crude oil prices rise, clawing back some ground from more than one year lows hit in the previous session.

Swiss regulators stepped in Wednesday to reassure global financial markets after fresh fears about the viability of Credit Suisse, offering it a liquidity lifeline.

Hours later, the beleaguered megabank said it would borrow up to 50 billion Swiss Francs ($53.7 billion) from the Swiss central bank.