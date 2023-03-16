  1. Home
Oil prices shore up on Asian market

Published March 16th, 2023 - 08:04 GMT
Oil prices shore up on Asian market
ALBAWABA - Oil prices shored up in Asian trade early Thursday, as markets welcomed news on Swiss regulators assisting Credit Suisse.

Brent crude futures rose $0.85, or 1.2 percent, to $74.54 per barrel by 0107 GMT.

West Texas Intermediate crude futures increased $0.74 cents, or 1.1 percent, to $68.35 a barrel.

Swiss regulators stepped in Wednesday to reassure global financial markets after fresh fears about the viability of Credit Suisse, offering it a liquidity lifeline.

Hours later, the beleaguered megabank said it would borrow up to 50 billion Swiss Francs ($53.7 billion) from the Swiss central bank.


