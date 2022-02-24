Oil Prices Soar Above $100 for First Time Since 2014

It's worth noting that oil supplies are already very tight, and analysts are predicting that prices will go even higher if oil flows from Russia were disrupted.
Brent crude oil soared past $100 a barrel on Thursday for the first time since 2014 after Russian President Vladimir Putin announcement of a "military operation" in Ukraine.
Brent crude, the world benchmark, hit $100.4 a barrel for the first time in more than seven years. US crude jumped 3.3% to $95.15 a barrel.
© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)