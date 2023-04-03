  1. Home
Published April 3rd, 2023 - 07:07 GMT
Oil prices surge after Opec+ revealed planned cut
Shutterstock Image.

ALBAWABA - Oil prices surged by 6 percent, hours after surprise production cut announced by several of the world's largest exporters.

In Washington, the White House was quick to react to the planned production cut by OPEC+ oil producing members, saying the decision was "ill-advised" under the current market conditions.

Brent crude oil jumped by more than $4, or 5 percent, to trade above $84 a barrel in Asia.

The increase came after Saudi Arabia, Iraq and several Gulf Arab states said on Sunday they were cutting output by more than 1 million barrels a day.

Russia, meanwhile, said it will extend its cut of 500,000 barrels a day until the end of the year.

The reduction in output is being made by the OPEC+ oil producing nations, which account for about 40 percent of all the world's crude oil output.

Saudi Arabia said it was cutting output by 500,000 barrels per day as of May and until the end of the year. Iraq's cut is estimated at 211,000.

The United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Algeria and Oman are also slashing production.

The state Saudi Press Agency quoted a Saudi energy ministry official as saying that the move was "a precautionary measure aimed at supporting the stability of the oil market."

The BBC quoted independent oil analyst Nathan Piper as saying the Opec+ move "appeared to be an attempt to keep the oil price above $80 a barrel in the medium term, given that demand could be hit by a weakening global economy and sanctions have had a 'limited impact' on restricting Russian oil supplies."

