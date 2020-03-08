Oman Air: No Change Fees Until May 31 Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

In recognition of consumers’ growing concerns about air travel during this time of global uncertainty, Oman Air has introduced its new flight-booking policy, which is designed specifically to address the guests’ needs or desires to change their travel plans.

The flag carrier has removed change fees for all tickets purchased from now through till May 31. The waiver applies to all tickets, all fare types and all destinations – for travel through October 31.

This new policy reflects the national carrier’s commitment to serving its guests at all times, particularly during the outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Oman Air’s new zero-fee booking change policy is designed to offer consumers peace of mind. It offers greater flexibility because they can now make their flight reservations without the worry of facing penalties should their travel plans change because of personal concerns or travel restrictions imposed by government agencies.

Paul Starrs, Oman Air chief commercial officer, said: “We want to assure our guests that we understand the challenges everyone is facing because of the actions that governments around the world are taking. Our promise to our valued guests is quite simply this: Go ahead, make your flight bookings with us and there will be zero booking-change fees should you need to alter your travel plans. We are committed to providing world-class service to all our guests and we want everyone to know that they can book with confidence”.

Oman Air is committed to providing timely and updated travel information on actions taken by governments around the world to curb the spread of this outbreak. The airline is in constant contact with government agencies and global health organisations to ensure updated travel advisories are published on a daily basis on its website as they become available.

In addition, Oman Air is working closely with its nation's Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization (WHO) to ensure it follows, and in many cases exceeds, the standards on health precautions related to coronavirus.