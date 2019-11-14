  1. Home
Oman Clarifies New Visa Norms for Tourists on Twitter

Published November 14th, 2019
The Royal Oman Police on Thursday has released a statement regarding the entry visas that tourists must obtain to enter the Sultanate.
 


In a tweet, the ROP said that there has been no change to the current visa procedure. "Tourists wishing to visit Oman may still obtain a visa on arrival at all border posts," the statement said.

Additionally, the statement also urged tourists to apply for an e-visa instead to save both time and money. E-visas can be applied online and it could take up to four days to process it. Tourists can apply on the ROP's official e-visa portal.

